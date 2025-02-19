 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Mexico Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
NCAA Basketball: Butler at Xavier
Freemantle’s 14 lead Xavier past Butler 76-63
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 14 Michigan St beats No. 13 Purdue 75-66, pulls within half-game of 1st in Big Ten

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_butxav_250218.jpg
Highlights: Xavier overpowers Butler at home
nbc_cbb_purduemichstate_250218.jpg
Highlights: Michigan State rolls past Purdue
nbc_cbb_michstate_izzosegment_250218.jpg
Izzo’s principles key to his wins record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three
Mexico Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
NCAA Basketball: Butler at Xavier
Freemantle’s 14 lead Xavier past Butler 76-63
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 14 Michigan St beats No. 13 Purdue 75-66, pulls within half-game of 1st in Big Ten

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_butxav_250218.jpg
Highlights: Xavier overpowers Butler at home
nbc_cbb_purduemichstate_250218.jpg
Highlights: Michigan State rolls past Purdue
nbc_cbb_michstate_izzosegment_250218.jpg
Izzo’s principles key to his wins record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Tonje scores 31 as No. 11 Wisconsin beats Illinois 95-74 for 5th straight win

  
Published February 18, 2025 11:32 PM
Illinois v Wisconsin

MADISON, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 18: Kylan Boswell #4 of the Illinois Fighting Illini drives against John Tonje #9 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Kohl Center on February 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

John Fisher/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Tonje scored 31 points and No. 11 Wisconsin beat Illinois 95-74 on Tuesday night to earn its fifth straight victory and end its recent run of futility in this series.

Wisconsin (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) had lost its last nine matchups with the Fighting Illini, including an 86-80 defeat Dec. 10 at Illinois. Wisconsin had won 15 straight meetings immediately before that stretch.

Tonje’s big performance came three nights after he had 32 points in a 94-84 win at No. 13 Purdue, which was ranked seventh at the time. He’s the fourth player in school history to score at least 30 points in consecutive games.

Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl added a season-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. John Blackwell had 16 points.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had 17 points, Ben Humrichous 13 and Will Riley 11 for Illinois (17-10, 9-8).

Takeaways

Illinois: The Illini didn’t have second-leading rebounder Morez Johnson Jr. due to a broken wrist. Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois’ top rebounder and second-leading scorer, had seven points and three rebounds while playing through an illness.

Wisconsin: The Badgers are scoring 82 points per game and are on pace for their highest average since 1970-71, when they had a school-record 86.3 points per game. This was their 15th game with at least 80 points.

Key moment

Blackwell made three straight baskets to turn a 13-all tie into a 19-13 Badgers lead. Wisconsin stayed ahead the rest of the way.

Key stat

Wisconsin had a 39-30 rebounding edge. Illinois came in with a plus-9.7 rebound margin that ranked second among all Division I teams – behind only Milwaukee. Illinois outrebounded Wisconsin 40-29 on Dec. 10.

Up next

Illinois faces No. 3 Duke in New York on Saturday, while Wisconsin hosts Oregon.