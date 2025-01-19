 Skip navigation
UMass wins 82-60 over La Salle

  
Published January 19, 2025 06:13 PM

AMHERST, Mass. — Jaylen Curry’s 22 points helped Massachusetts defeat La Salle 82-60 on Sunday.

Curry also added seven assists for the Minutemen (8-11, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rahsool Diggins scored 17 points while going 7 of 20 (3 for 10 from 3-point range). Daniel Hankins-Sanford had 10 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

The Explorers (10-8, 2-4) were led by Deuce Jones, who recorded 17 points. La Salle also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Daeshon Shepherd. Demetrius Lilley finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

An 11-0 run to close out the first half gave UMass an eight-point lead. Malek Abdelgowad led their club in scoring with eight points. Curry scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as UMass went on to secure a victory, outscoring La Salle by 14 points in the second half.