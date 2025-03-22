What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more

We are through one round of March Madness, and the competition has given us the wild moments we all expect.

From upsets like those pulled off by 12-seeds McNeese State and Colorado State to heart-pounding finishes such as Michigan vs. UC San Diego, the action has been frenetic. That energy will only pick up as the bracket progresses.

With eight games each in the next two days, we are guaranteed more fantastic basketball as teams battle to extend their seasons. Who will make it to the Sweet 16? Read on to find out how to follow the action from the second round.

What Men’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Saturday, March 22nd (Round of 32)

(4) Purdue vs. (12) McNeese –12:10 p.m., on CBS

(2) St. John’s vs. (10) Arkansas – 2:40 p.m., on CBS

(4) Texas A&M vs. (5) Michigan – 5:15 p.m., on CBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (11) Drake – 6:10 p.m., on TNT

(1) Auburn vs. (9) Creighton – 7:10 p.m., on TBS

(3) Wisconsin vs. (6) BYU – 7:45 p.m., on CBS

(1) Houston vs. (8) Gonzaga – 8:40 p.m., on TNT

(2) Tennessee vs. (7) UCLA – 9:40 p.m., on TBS

Sunday, March 22nd (Round of 32)

(1) Florida vs. (8) UConn –12:10 p.m., on CBS

(1) Duke vs. (9) Baylor – 2:40 p.m., on CBS

(3) Kentucky vs. (6) Illinois – 5:15 p.m., on CBS

(2) Alabama vs. (7) Saint Mary’s – 6:10 p.m., on TNT

(3) Iowa State vs. (6) Ole Miss – 6:45 p.m., on truTV

(4) Maryland vs. (12) Colorado State – 7:10 p.m., on TBS

(2) Michigan State vs. (10) New Mexico – 8:40 p.m., on TNT

(4) Arizona vs. (5) Oregon – 9:40 p.m., on TBS

Remaining Men’s March Madness 2025 schedule

Second Round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5

Championship Game: April 7

First Four — Scores and Results

(16) Alabama State 70, (16) Saint Francis 68

(11) North Carolina 95, (11) San Diego State 68

(16) Mount St. Mary’s 83, (16) American 72

(11) Xavier 86, (11) Texas 80

NCAA Tournament First Round — Scores and Results

Thursday, March 20th (Round of 64)

(9) Creighton 89, (8) Louisville 75

(4) Purdue 75, (13) High Point 63

(3) Wisconsin 85, (14) Montana 66

(1) Houston 78, (16) SIU Edwardsville 40

(1) Auburn 83, (16) Alabama State 63

(12) McNeese 69, (5) Clemson 67

(6) BYU 80, (11) VCU 71

(8) Gonzaga 89, (9) Georgia 68

(2) Tennessee 77, (15) Wofford 62

(10) Arkansas 79, (7) Kansas 72

(4) Texas A&M 80, (13) Yale 71

(11) Drake 67, (6) Missouri 57

(7) UCLA 72, (10) Utah State 47

(2) St. John’s 83, (15) Omaha 53

(5) Michigan 68, (12) UC San Diego 65

(3) Texas Tech 82, (14) UNC Wilmington 72

Friday, March 21st (Round of 64)

(9) Baylor 75, (8) Mississippi State 72

(2) Alabama 90, (15) Robert Morris 81

(3) Iowa State 82, (14) Lipscomb 55

(12) Colorado State 78, (5) Memphis 70

(1) Duke 93, (16) Mount St. Mary’s 49

(7) Saint Mary’s 59, (10) Vanderbilt 56

(6) Ole Miss 71, (11) North Carolina 64

(4) Maryland 81, (13) Grand Canyon 49

(1) Florida 95, (16) Norfolk State 69

(3) Kentucky 76, (14) Troy 57

(10) New Mexico 75, (7) Marquette 66

(4) Arizona 93, (13) Akron 65

(8) UConn 67, (9) Oklahoma 59

(6) Illinois 86, (11) Xavier 73

(2) Michigan State 87, (15) Bryant 62

(5) Oregon 81, (12) Liberty 52