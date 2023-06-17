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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
Kaprizov gets the Wild going with a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win to hand the Avs their 1st loss
PGA: Truist Championship - Third Round
Cameron Young shoots 63 at Quail Hollow, trails Alex Fitzpatrick by 2 as he seeks 2nd straight win
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
Allisha Gray has 24 points and Angel Reese a double-double to help Dream rally to beat Lynx 91-90

Top Clips

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Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
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Roczen: ‘I believed all the way to the end’
nbc_sx_450recap_260509.jpg
Roczen powers to first title over Lawrence at SLC

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Washington Commanders
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MLB
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NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
Kaprizov gets the Wild going with a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win to hand the Avs their 1st loss
PGA: Truist Championship - Third Round
Cameron Young shoots 63 at Quail Hollow, trails Alex Fitzpatrick by 2 as he seeks 2nd straight win
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
Allisha Gray has 24 points and Angel Reese a double-double to help Dream rally to beat Lynx 91-90

Top Clips

nbc_golf_truisthlv2_260509.jpg
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
nbc_sx_roczenintrv_260509.jpg
Roczen: ‘I believed all the way to the end’
nbc_sx_450recap_260509.jpg
Roczen powers to first title over Lawrence at SLC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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