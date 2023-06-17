 Skip navigation
Mike Shanahan
Report: No. 1 Indiana gives offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan a 3-year contract extension
Miami Hurricanes v Pittsburgh Panthers
College Football Bowl Bets, Odds, Predictions: Alabama vs Oklahoma, Miami vs Texas A&M, Houston vs LSU, More!
Will Muschamp
Texas hires ex-Florida and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp as defensive coordinator

nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Braves re-sign veteran closer Raisel Iglesias, acquire Mauricio Dubón from Astros
Dubón had a $5 million salary this year and is eligible for salary arbitration. He can become a free agent after the World Series.
MLB Hot Stove Report: Michael King returns to Padres; Braves reunite with Ha-Seong Kim, add Robert Suarez
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Padres re-signing Michael King, Mets adding Luke Weaver to bullpen
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB Winter Meetings Recap: Mets lose Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso as Kyle Schwarber returns to Phillies
Pete Alonso signs with Orioles for five years, $155 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
Dodgers snag closer Edwin Díaz with three-year, $69M contract: Contract details, fantasy impact