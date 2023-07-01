Skip navigation
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Miami Marlins
Andrew Nardi
Andrew
Nardi
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated Monday by the Miami Marlins, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Andrew Nardi
MIA
Relief Pitcher
#43
Andrew Nardi nets second save on Sunday vs. Nats
Andrew Nardi
MIA
Relief Pitcher
#43
Andrew Nardi gets first career save in 14th
Andrew Nardi
MIA
Relief Pitcher
#43
Marlins recall Andrew Nardi from AAA level
Andrew Nardi
MIA
Relief Pitcher
#43
Marlins option Andrew Nardi to Triple-A
Andrew Nardi
MIA
Relief Pitcher
#43
Marlins select Andrew Nardi from Triple-A
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
jsinger
,
jsinger
,
Arraez lifts average to .399, Marlins overcome four-run deficit in 9-6 win over Royals
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Hold Alcantara despite struggles
Bad idea to sell low on Alcantara
Close Ad