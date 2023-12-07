Skip navigation
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of 2023 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
LSU's Jayden Daniels is the AP college football player of the year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mike Aresco retiring as AAC commissioner after long championing for leagues outside P5
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB
Texas Rangers
Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa
AH
Anthony
Hoopii-Tuionetoa
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Rangers add veteran reliever Kirby Yates to bolster bullpen for World Series champs
Kirby Yates was 7-2 with five saves and a 3.28 ERA last season in helping the Braves to a major league-best 104 wins.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Yankees land Juan Soto in seven-player blockbuster trade with Padres
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Winter Meetings: Diamondbacks bolster rotation with Eduardo Rodriguez
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
MLB Winter Meetings: Red Sox Deal Verdugo to Yankees
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Winter Meetings: Braves Acquire Jarred Kelenic
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Luis Severino lands with crosstown rival
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
