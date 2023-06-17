 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Day
Ohio State coach Ryan Day clear on what he needs from QBs vying to replace Will Howard
NCAA Football: ACC Kickoff
Clemson leads preseason All-ACC picks. QB Cade Klubnik is picked as the player of the year
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Tigers bolster bullpen and perhaps pitching chaos with right-handers Finnegan, Sewald and Heuer

Top Clips

nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB San Diego Padres Boston Bateman

Boston
Bateman

nbc_roto_millersearspadres_250731.jpg
01:49
Miller’s fantasy stock rises after trade to Padres
Eric Samulski sifts through the fantasy fallout from Thursday’s blockbuster Athletics-Padres trade, sharing why closer Mason Miller and pitcher JP Sears see immediate fantasy boosts before discussing prospects involved.
Padres add All-Star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears in trade deadline blockbuster
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Josh Naylor shows speed in Seattle, Mets unstoppable on bases
Mets at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 30