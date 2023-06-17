 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WSX 2026 595 Racing Greg Aranda.jpg
The World Supercross Championship announces its first Brazilian team, 595 Racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Scott Wedgewood
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood rises from career backup to the Avalanche’s playoff rock
Garrett Crochet
Red Sox put Garrett Crochet on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation and recall Nate Eaton

Top Clips

nbc_dps_marchmadnessexpansion_260429.jpg
Is NCAA Tournament expansion a good idea?
nbc_dps_newnbadraftlotteryproposal_260429.jpg
Unpacking NBA’s new draft lottery proposal
nbc_dps_albertbreertinterview_260429.jpg
Breer: Russini situation will follow Vrabel

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WSX 2026 595 Racing Greg Aranda.jpg
The World Supercross Championship announces its first Brazilian team, 595 Racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Scott Wedgewood
Goaltender Scott Wedgewood rises from career backup to the Avalanche’s playoff rock
Garrett Crochet
Red Sox put Garrett Crochet on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation and recall Nate Eaton

Top Clips

nbc_dps_marchmadnessexpansion_260429.jpg
Is NCAA Tournament expansion a good idea?
nbc_dps_newnbadraftlotteryproposal_260429.jpg
Unpacking NBA’s new draft lottery proposal
nbc_dps_albertbreertinterview_260429.jpg
Breer: Russini situation will follow Vrabel

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
MLBMilwaukee BrewersBrian Fitzpatrick

Brian
Fitzpatrick

Cincinnati Reds
The mighty NL Central is the majors’ only division with 5 winning teams
Maybe this strong start from all five teams isn’t that big a surprise after all.
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Luis Arraez runs now? And the Cubs’ running game woes
MLB Notebook: Munetaka Murakami is breaking records, closer chaos across the league, more
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Bryce Miller, Travis Bazzana and Christian Scott
MLB Injury Report: Trey Yesavage returns Tuesday, Spencer Strider not far behind
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Zack Wheeler rejoins top 100, Gus and Louis Varland move up
MLB Power Rankings: Braves take over the top spot, Cubs surge after 10-game win streak
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,