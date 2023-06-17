Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Burton, Williams lead the way as Valkyries hold off Clark, Fever in 90-88 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Azzi Fudd scores 22 in 1st WNBA start and helps the Wings beat the Aces 95-87
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Smalley back in position to win at Colonial after 3rd-round lead at PGA gets away
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Valkyries hold off Clark, Fever for victory
NBA Showtime surprises Melo for birthday on set
Keys for Spurs, Thunder to pull out Game 7 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Burton, Williams lead the way as Valkyries hold off Clark, Fever in 90-88 win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Azzi Fudd scores 22 in 1st WNBA start and helps the Wings beat the Aces 95-87
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Smalley back in position to win at Colonial after 3rd-round lead at PGA gets away
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Valkyries hold off Clark, Fever for victory
NBA Showtime surprises Melo for birthday on set
Keys for Spurs, Thunder to pull out Game 7 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
MLB
Baltimore Orioles
Cameron Weston
CW
Cameron
Weston
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Baseball players ask for expanded free agency, salary arbitration rights, almost doubling minimum
A day before Major League Baseball is expected to make a salary cap proposal, the union outlined its initial economic proposals during a bargaining session.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Josh Hader nearing return, Kenley Jansen departs with groin injury
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Sam Antonacci runs wild and an important trend takes shape
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Rays pitcher Griffin Jax day to day after being hit in the back by a 107 mph liner
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brett Baty, Gage Jump and Daniel Lynch IV
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
AL East clash headlines MLB Sunday Leadoff
MLB Power Rankings: Jacob Misiorowski has Brewers flying high while Diamondbacks join this week’s top 10
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue