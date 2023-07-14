Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Clint Coulter
Clint
Coulter
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Clint Coulter
Right Fielder
#89
Giants release C/OF Clint Coulter
Heliot Ramos
SF
Outfield
#12
Giants option Heliot Ramos, reassign eight others
Clint Coulter
Right Fielder
#89
Giants sign Clint Coulter to minor league contract
Clint Coulter
Right Fielder
#89
Cardinals re-sign Clint Coulter to minors deal
Clint Coulter
Right Fielder
#89
Cardinals sign former first-rounder Coulter
Close Ad