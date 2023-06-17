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Zia Cooke and Flau’jae Johnson have career games as the Storm beat the Sun 77-59
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury-Media Day
WNBA and players’ union complete long-form CBA 2 months after reaching transformative deal
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
Diamondbacks’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leaves game vs. Rockies with left hamstring tightness

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Cavs need ‘home cooking’ to keep series alive
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Thunder put ability to be who they are on display
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Highlights: Cooke, Storm smack Sun in Seattle

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NBA
NHL
NASCAR
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College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

sea_conn.jpg
Zia Cooke and Flau’jae Johnson have career games as the Storm beat the Sun 77-59
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury-Media Day
WNBA and players’ union complete long-form CBA 2 months after reaching transformative deal
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
Diamondbacks’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leaves game vs. Rockies with left hamstring tightness

Top Clips

nbc_nba_post_knickscavs_260522.jpg
Cavs need ‘home cooking’ to keep series alive
nbc_nba_post_okcanalysis_260522.jpg
Thunder put ability to be who they are on display
sea_conn.jpg
Highlights: Cooke, Storm smack Sun in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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Trout, Vlad Jr. lead MLB on NBC, Peacock this week
Start your Sunday with the Pirates and Blue Jays on MLB Sunday Leadoff at 12p ET on Peacock. Then, watch as the Rangers and Angels meet for an AL West clash on Sunday Night Baseball at 7 pm ET on Peacock and NBCSN.
Two-start pitchers: Cam Schlittler headlines a group of stellar options as we wrap up the month of May
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Stash Troy Melton, believe in Carson Benge, and more
MLB Lineup Report: Colt Emerson joins the rookie party, Bryson Stott gets his chance against lefties
Austin Riley, Cole Young, more fantasy baseball hitters who could be in for a power surge
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