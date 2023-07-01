Skip navigation
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
MLB
Date
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Drey Jameson
Drey
Jameson
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right calf inflammation.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ryne Nelson
ARI
Starting Pitcher
#19
Ryne Nelson in jeopardy of losing rotation spot
Drey Jameson
ARI
Starting Pitcher
#99
Jameson strikes out six in stellar relief outing
Drey Jameson
ARI
Starting Pitcher
#99
Diamondbacks recall Drey Jameson from Triple-A
Drey Jameson
ARI
Starting Pitcher
#99
Diamondbacks option Drey Jameson to Triple-A
Drey Jameson
ARI
Starting Pitcher
#99
Drey Jameson lasts just one inning in loss Sunday
