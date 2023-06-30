 Skip navigation
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy's opportunity, RB clause?
Langer's 'precise setup' leads to 3-under Round 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Dusten
Knight

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
    Dusten Knight
    MLB Relief Pitcher #61
    Guardians release righty reliever Dusten Knight
    Dusten Knight
    MLB Relief Pitcher #61
    Guardians ink Knight to minors deal
    Dusten Knight
    MLB Relief Pitcher #61
    Dusten Knight elects free agency
    Dusten Knight
    MLB Relief Pitcher #61
    Knight clears waivers, accepts assignment to AAA
    Dusten Knight
    MLB Relief Pitcher #61
    Dusten Knight designated for assignment
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Rob Manfred suspects many pitchers are using banned sticky stuff
Mets’ Drew Smith suspended 10 games for banned sticky stuff during Subway Series
Mets reliever Drew Smith ejected from Subway Series game vs. Yankees for illegal substance
Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release
Daniel Murphy takes next step in comeback bid, joins Angels on minor league deal