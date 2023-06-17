 Skip navigation
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
The Yankees’ new “torpedo” bats are the talk of the league coming out of the first weekend of the 2025 MLB season.
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Lars Nootbaar, Kris Bubic, and Tylor Megill stand out early
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony, Nick Kurtz impress over weekend
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Blue Jays put 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on IL because of right thumb inflammation
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tyler Soderstrom, Jack Leiter open season strong
Scherzer allows two HRs, leaves Blue Jays debut after three innings because of right lat soreness