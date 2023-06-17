Skip navigation
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
Edinson Batista
EB
Edinson
Batista
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
MLB Team Power Rankings: Yankees torpedo Brewers with historic power outburst, Dodgers start season 5-0
The Yankees’ new “torpedo” bats are the talk of the league coming out of the first weekend of the 2025 MLB season.
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Edinson Batista
TOR
Starting Pitcher
Blue Jays pick up prospect Batista from Astros
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Lars Nootbaar, Kris Bubic, and Tylor Megill stand out early
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Bobby Witt Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony, Nick Kurtz impress over weekend
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Blue Jays put 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on IL because of right thumb inflammation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tyler Soderstrom, Jack Leiter open season strong
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Scherzer allows two HRs, leaves Blue Jays debut after three innings because of right lat soreness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
