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Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Injuries compounding early-season chaos across saves landscape
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Previews
10 storylines to watch at the 2026 Chevron Championship
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Mets
Mets snap 12-game losing streak but lose Francisco Lindor to injury in a 3-2 win over Twins

Top Clips

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Blazers playing to their strengths in postseason
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Knicks showing a lack of physical toughness
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Banchero ‘a man on a mission’ for Magic

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MLBBoston Red SoxEduardo Rivera

Eduardo
Rivera

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01:38
Tolle must be ‘added in all formats’ with Gray out
While managers should stash Sonny Gray following his trip to the injured list, Eric Samulski recommends immediately adding top prospect Payton Tolle, who has a chance to stay in the bigs even after Gray returns.
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