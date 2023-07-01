 Skip navigation
New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB Miami Marlins George Soriano

George
Soriano

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins
Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated Monday by the Miami Marlins, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break
  • George Soriano
    MIA Relief Pitcher #62
    Marlins option George Soriano to Triple-A
  • George Soriano
    MIA Relief Pitcher #62
    George Soriano notches three-inning save Saturday
  • George Soriano
    MIA Relief Pitcher #62
    Marlins recall RHP Soriano from Triple-A
  • George Soriano
    MIA Relief Pitcher #62
    Marlins option George Soriano to Triple-A
  • George Soriano
    MIA Relief Pitcher #62
    Marlins call up reliever George Soriano on Monday
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Arraez lifts average to .399, Marlins overcome four-run deficit in 9-6 win over Royals
Hold Alcantara despite struggles
Bad idea to sell low on Alcantara