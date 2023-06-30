Skip navigation
Tampa Bay Rays
Greg Jones
Greg
Jones
A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott
Pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez broke a tie with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Tuesday night in front of a spirited crowd at the Coliseum.
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Greg Jones
TB
Shortstop
#28
Rays option Greg Jones to Triple-A Durham Monday
Greg Jones
TB
Shortstop
#28
Greg Jones to start playing outfield this week
Greg Jones
TB
Shortstop
#28
Rays select contract of Greg Jones from Double-A
Greg Jones
TB
Shortstop
#28
Jones steals three bases, homers in Double-A
Greg Jones
TB
Shortstop
#28
Jones homers, steals two bases for Bowling Green
Rays slugger Brandon Lowe shut down 2 to 3 weeks by back injury
Keenan Slusher
,
Keenan Slusher
,
McClanahan earns MLB-leading ninth win, Rays beat Red Sox 4-1
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks
