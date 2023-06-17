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WNBA: Indiana Fever at Portland Fire
Expansion Fire beat the Fever 100-84, limiting Caitlin Clark to 6 points
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA at Detroit results, points: No. 31 Cadillac wins from the pole position
Los Angeles Sparks v Connecticut Sun
Morrow has 17 points and 14 rebounds, Sun beats Sparks 84-81 to snap a 3-game skid

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Wemby: To win, you must use ‘every single emotion’
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Key matchups may decide Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals
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Barnes: Spurs reached NBA Finals ‘by purpose’

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Portland Fire
Expansion Fire beat the Fever 100-84, limiting Caitlin Clark to 6 points
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA at Detroit results, points: No. 31 Cadillac wins from the pole position
Los Angeles Sparks v Connecticut Sun
Morrow has 17 points and 14 rebounds, Sun beats Sparks 84-81 to snap a 3-game skid

Top Clips

nbc_nba_postgame_wembyintv_v3_260530.jpg
Wemby: To win, you must use ‘every single emotion’
nbc_nba_post_knickspreview_260530.jpg
Key matchups may decide Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals
nbc_nba_postgame_hbarnesintv_260530.jpg
Barnes: Spurs reached NBA Finals ‘by purpose’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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MLBToronto Blue JaysHayden Juenger

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15
AL East clash headlines MLB Sunday Leadoff
MLB Sunday Leadoff features a clash between two AL East rivals as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays head to Baltimore for a bout with Gunnar Henderson and the Orioles on Peacock and NBCSN at 12 pm ET.
Two-start pitchers: Emerson Hancock leads a group of intriguing options as we barrel into June
MLB Lineup Report: Travis Bazzana at leadoff, Curtis Mead bids for everyday playing time
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: David Sandlin soars in debut, Colt Emerson has hot first week
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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brett Baty, Gage Jump and Daniel Lynch IV