MLB: Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins
Report: Phillies add Gold Glove OF Harrison Bader from Twins for two prospects
The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader for two minor leaguers, according to a report, their second deal with the Minnesota Twins in two days after landing closer Jhoan Duran.
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
Suárez to Mariners, Durán to Phillies as MLB trade market heats up before Thursday’s deadline
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Report: Phillies acquire hard-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran in trade with Twins