MLBHernan Perez

Hernan
Perez

Nationals’ Juan Soto reinstated from IL but won’t start yet
Washington reinstated outfielder Juan Soto from the injured list, but they’ll limit him to pinch-hitting duty for now.
    Hernan Perez
    3rd Baseman #2
    Twins ink Hernán Pérez to minor league contract
    Hernan Perez
    3rd Baseman #2
    Braves sign Hernan Perez to minor league contract
    Hernan Perez
    3rd Baseman #2
    Hernan Perez signs with KBO team
    Hernan Perez
    3rd Baseman #2
    Hernan Perez granted release, signs with KBO
    Hernan Perez
    3rd Baseman #2
    Brewers sign Hernan Perez to minor league deal