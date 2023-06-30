 Skip navigation
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
La Russa passes McGraw on wins list as White Sox beat Tigers
Tony La Russa moved past John McGraw into sole possession of second on baseball’s career manager wins list, directing the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
  • 9622.jpg
    Jace Fry
    Relief Pitcher #85
    Tigers release lefty reliever Jace Fry
  • 9622.jpg
    Jace Fry
    Relief Pitcher #85
    Tigers sign LHP Jace Fry to minor league contract
  • 9622.jpg
    Jace Fry
    Relief Pitcher #85
    Phillies sign lefty Jace Fry to minors contract
  • Cavalli.jpg
    Cade Cavalli
    WAS Starting Pitcher #54
    Nationals reassign Cade Cavalli to minors camp
  • 9622.jpg
    Jace Fry
    Relief Pitcher #85
    Nationals sign Jace Fry to minor league contract