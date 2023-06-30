 Skip navigation
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip

Top Clips

NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
The Kansas City Royals hope to settle on the location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer.
    Jake Brentz
    KC Relief Pitcher #59
    Royals put Jake Brentz on 60-day injured list
    Jake Brentz
    KC Relief Pitcher #59
    Royals sign lefty Jake Brentz to two-year contract
    Jake Brentz
    KC Relief Pitcher #59
    Royals non-tender LHP Brentz
    Jake Brentz
    KC Relief Pitcher #59
    Royals designate Jake Brentz for assignment
    Jake Brentz
    KC Relief Pitcher #59
    Jake Brentz (elbow) undergoes Tommy John surgery
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized after feeling ill before game against Royals
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2
Arraez lifts average to .399, Marlins overcome four-run deficit in 9-6 win over Royals