Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Ji Man
Choi

Kyle Hendricks
01:05
Pickups of the Day: Hankering for Hendricks
Dave Shovein highlights Kyle Hendricks and Nick Gonzales, explaining why both players may be worth a shot in fantasy.
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • JiMan_Choi_HS.jpg
    Ji Man Choi
    PIT 1st Baseman #91
    Ji-Man Choi (Achilles) starting rehab assignment
  • JiMan_Choi_HS.jpg
    Ji Man Choi
    PIT 1st Baseman #91
    Pirates transfer Ji-Man Choi to 60-day IL
  • JiMan_Choi_HS.jpg
    Ji Man Choi
    PIT 1st Baseman #91
    Ji-Man Choi to miss two months
  • JiMan_Choi_HS.jpg
    Ji Man Choi
    PIT 1st Baseman #91
    Ji-Man Choi to see ankle specialist Monday
  • JiMan_Choi_HS.jpg
    Ji Man Choi
    PIT 1st Baseman #91
    Pirates place Ji-Man Choi (Achilles) on 10-day IL
Davis offers short-term value if played at RF/DH
Surging Cubs race past reeling Pirates 8-0 to spoil touted prospect Henry Davis’ MLB debut
Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee
Albies hits 3-run homer in 10th, Braves rally to beat reeling Mets 13-10 for 3-game sweep
McCutchen’s sacrifice fly lifts Pirates to 5-4 win, extends Athletics’ road losing streak to 15
Rich Hill keeps Cardinals off balance into 7th, Pirates complete three-game sweep with 2-1 victory