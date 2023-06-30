 Skip navigation
MLBMiami MarlinsJordan Groshans

Jordan
Groshans

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins
Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated Monday by the Miami Marlins, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break
    Jordan Groshans
    MIA 3rd Baseman #10
    Marlins option Jordan Groshans to Triple-A
    Jordan Groshans
    MIA 3rd Baseman #10
    Jordan Groshans (shoulder) resumes hitting Tuesday
    Jordan Groshans
    MIA 3rd Baseman #10
    Jordan Groshans dealing with shoulder soreness
    Joey Wendle
    MIA 2nd Baseman #18
    Joey Wendle sitting out again on Tuesday vs. Cubs
    Joey Wendle
    MIA 2nd Baseman #18
    Joey Wendle sitting out on Monday against Cubs
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Arraez lifts average to .399, Marlins overcome four-run deficit in 9-6 win over Royals
Hold Alcantara despite struggles
Bad idea to sell low on Alcantara