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Michigan’s versatility suffocated the field for a National Championship
Nicole Auerbach
,
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,
MLB Injury Report: Juan Soto, Hunter Brown, Mookie Betts highlight weekend injuries
Jorge Montanez
,
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,
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Robinson changed the game for Knicks in win
HLs: Jokic triple-double powers Nuggets’ comeback
KAT doing best to impact winning for the Knicks
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Blue Jays RHP Scherzer leaves start against Dodgers after two innings because of forearm tendinitis
The 41-year-old Scherzer, who re-signed with Toronto in February, allowed two runs and two hits.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Injury Report: Juan Soto, Hunter Brown, Mookie Betts highlight weekend injuries
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers lead the way, Konnor Griffin and the Pirates are rolling
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 6
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Yankees and Dodgers off to impressive starts, and Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani just are starting to hit
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Fantasy baseball streamers and arsenal changes for Jack Leiter, Taj Bradley, and more
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Colt Emerson moves to top spot, Jesús Made making early impact
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
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