COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers
Pirates acquire 1B Ji-Man Choi from Rays
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from Tampa Bay in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman.
  • 6340.jpg
    Jon Singleton
    HOU 1st Baseman #12
    Brewers reassign Singleton, four more to minors
  • Josh VanMeter.jpg
    Josh VanMeter
    3rd Baseman #16
    VanMeter scratched Thursday with leg tendinitis
  • Josh VanMeter.jpg
    Josh VanMeter
    3rd Baseman #16
    Brewers ink Josh VanMeter to minor league contract
  • Josh VanMeter.jpg
    Josh VanMeter
    3rd Baseman #16
    Josh VanMeter elects free agency
  • Josh VanMeter.jpg
    Josh VanMeter
    3rd Baseman #16
    Pirates outright Josh VanMeter to Triple-A