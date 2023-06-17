Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dallas Goedert, Tyjae Spears, Kayshon Boutte headline Week 7’s Regression Files
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Talladega playoff race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Talladega playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Jones doesn’t rule out trade deadline move
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs, Colts go 1-2 in Week 7
Why early losses put ‘extra urgency’ on Lions
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dallas Goedert, Tyjae Spears, Kayshon Boutte headline Week 7’s Regression Files
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Talladega playoff race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Talladega playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
Jones doesn’t rule out trade deadline move
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs, Colts go 1-2 in Week 7
Why early losses put ‘extra urgency’ on Lions
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
MLB
International Player
Kazuma Okamoto
KO
Kazuma
Okamoto
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Orioles to pay nearly $8.5 million as part of five deals ahead of the trade deadline
The Baltimore Orioles are sending nearly $8.5 million to four teams as part of five deals ahead of the trade deadline.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kazuma Okamoto
INT
3rd Baseman
Kazuma Okamoto likely to be posted this offseason
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Closer Breakdown: Aroldis Chapman’s resurgence and 2026 rankings
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
2025 MLB Playoffs: Full postseason schedule, how to watch ALCS and NLCS, bracket, betting odds, rules
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Fantasy Baseball 2025 First Base Breakdown: Nick Kurtz’s emergence and 2026 rankings
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Who’s the first closer off the board? Where does Oneil Cruz fall?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Catcher Breakdown: Cal Raleigh’s power surge and 2026 rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue