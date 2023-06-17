Skip navigation
MLB
Athletics
Kenya Huggins
KH
Kenya
Huggins
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
01:49
Miller’s fantasy stock rises after trade to Padres
Eric Samulski sifts through the fantasy fallout from Thursday’s blockbuster Athletics-Padres trade, sharing why closer Mason Miller and pitcher JP Sears see immediate fantasy boosts before discussing prospects involved.
Kenya Huggins
ATH
Starting Pitcher
Athletics acquire Kenya Huggins from Reds
Padres add All-Star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears in trade deadline blockbuster
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Josh Naylor shows speed in Seattle, Mets unstoppable on bases
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Mariners at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 30
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
