 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
MXON RedBud 2022 Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Justin Cooper Roger DeCoster.jpg
Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 15 SEC Media Days
Kirby Smart opens preseason camp for 10th season at Georgia with young team after 2024 SEC title

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_xavierworthy_250731.jpg
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results
MXON RedBud 2022 Eli Tomac Chase Sexton Justin Cooper Roger DeCoster.jpg
Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 15 SEC Media Days
Kirby Smart opens preseason camp for 10th season at Georgia with young team after 2024 SEC title

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_xavierworthy_250731.jpg
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
MLBAthletics Kenya Huggins

Kenya
Huggins

nbc_roto_millersearspadres_250731.jpg
01:49
Miller’s fantasy stock rises after trade to Padres
Eric Samulski sifts through the fantasy fallout from Thursday’s blockbuster Athletics-Padres trade, sharing why closer Mason Miller and pitcher JP Sears see immediate fantasy boosts before discussing prospects involved.
Padres add All-Star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears in trade deadline blockbuster
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Josh Naylor shows speed in Seattle, Mets unstoppable on bases
Mariners at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 30