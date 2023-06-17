Skip navigation
Pitcher Shane Bieber heading to Blue Jays in deal with Guardians
Bieber, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery in April 2024, has made five rehab starts.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Khal Stephen
CLE
Starting Pitcher
Prospect Khal Stephen heads to Guardians
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Rockies at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 30
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Bieber a ‘big name to watch’ at trade deadline
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Josh Naylor shows speed in Seattle, Mets unstoppable on bases
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
