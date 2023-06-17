Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
4 Nations Face-Off rosters: USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland hockey teams for 2025 event
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 14: Bryce Young keeps impressing
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
UAB retains coach Trent Dilfer for 2025 after two losing seasons
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
4 Nations Face-Off rosters: USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland hockey teams for 2025 event
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 14: Bryce Young keeps impressing
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
UAB retains coach Trent Dilfer for 2025 after two losing seasons
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
MLB
International Player
Koyo Aoyagi
KA
Koyo
Aoyagi
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
South Korean All-Star 2B Hyeseong Kim posted to MLB and available as free agent
Kim, who turns 26 on Jan. 27, has played eight seasons in South Korea, the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Koyo Aoyagi
INT
Starting Pitcher
Koyo Aoyagi officially posted by Hanshin Tigers
Fantasy Fallout: Mets begin to re-assemble rotation with Frankie Montas
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
2024 MLB Free Agency Tracker: Top players, newest signings, biggest contracts, best available, grades
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Fantasy Fallout: Dodgers bolster rotation with Blake Snell
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Fantasy Baseball Second Base Overview: Can Ketel Marte repeat at the top? Can Ozzie Albies return there?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Rotoworld’s Top 500 players for 2025 MLB season
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Bryce Miller
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue