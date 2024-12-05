 Skip navigation
Japanese right-hander Koyo Aoyagi posted and available to MLB teams until Jan. 17

  
Published December 5, 2024 01:54 PM
Olympics: Baseball-Men Round 2 - USA-JPN

Aug 2, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan pitcher Koyo Aoyagi (12) throws a pitch against the USA in a second round baseball game during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports

Mandi Wright/Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Japanese pitcher Koyo Aoyagi was posted to Major League Baseball teams and will be available to sign as a free agent through 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Aoyagi, a 5-foot-11 right-hander who turns 31 next Wednesday, was 2-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 12 games this year for the Pacific League’s Hanshin Tigers during a season in which he was demoted and pitched 11 games in the minors.

He allowed five runs and eight hits over 1 2/3 innings during two games for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

An MLB team would pay the Tigers a fee of 20% of guaranteed money in a major league contract through $25 million, plus 17.5% above that through $50 million, plus 15% over that. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

If he agrees to a minor league contract, Hanshin would receive a posting fee from the acquiring MLB team equal to 25% of the signing bonus.