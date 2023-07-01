 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB San Diego Padres Luis Garcia

Luis
Garcia

nbc_roto_ctbkimalzolay_230628.jpg
07:04
Alzolay, Kim among intriguing fantasy MLB pickups
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski highlight two widely available players that have been heating up and why they should be on fantasy baseball manager's radars.
  • Luis_Garcia_HS.jpg
    Luis Garcia
    SD Relief Pitcher #66
    Padres activate Luis García for Saturday return
  • Luis_Garcia_HS.jpg
    Luis Garcia
    SD Relief Pitcher #66
    Padres put Luis García (oblique) on 15-day IL
  • Luis_Garcia_HS.jpg
    Luis Garcia
    SD Relief Pitcher #66
    Luis García grabs third save against Nationals
  • Luis_Garcia_HS.jpg
    Luis Garcia
    SD Relief Pitcher #66
    Luis García picks up second straight save
  • Luis_Garcia_HS.jpg
    Luis Garcia
    SD Relief Pitcher #66
    Luis García notches first save of season on Sunday
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?