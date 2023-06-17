Skip navigation
Minnesota Twins
Marco Raya
MR
Marco
Raya
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Dodgers’ Brusdar Graterol to miss first half of next season after shoulder surgery
Brusdar Graterol pitched in seven games during the regular season and three in the World Series against the Yankees, allowing three hits over 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his World Series appearances.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marco Raya
MIN
Starting Pitcher
Twins adding Marco Raya to 40-man roster
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Hunter Greene
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Twins initiate front office transition with Falvey to president, Zoll to GM, St. Peter to adviser
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2024 MLB Season Recap Hub: What went right/wrong for each team, fantasy outlooks, offseason team needs
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rōki Sasaki is coming to MLB: How good is he and where will he sign?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2024 MLB Free Agency Tracker: Top players, newest signings, biggest contracts, best available, grades
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
