Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Matt
Wisler

Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays
Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • matt wisler rays.jpg
    Matt Wisler
    Starting Pitcher #86
    Tigers sign Matt Wisler to minor league contract
  • matt wisler rays.jpg
    Matt Wisler
    Starting Pitcher #86
    Matt Wisler elects to become free agent Wednesday
  • matt wisler rays.jpg
    Matt Wisler
    Starting Pitcher #86
    Rays designate reliever Matt Wisler for assignment
  • matt wisler rays.jpg
    Matt Wisler
    Starting Pitcher #86
    Rays activate Matt Wisler (neck) from the IL
  • matt wisler rays.jpg
    Matt Wisler
    Starting Pitcher #86
    Matt Wisler (neck) solid on Sunday at Triple-A