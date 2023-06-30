 Skip navigation
Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Michael Stefanic

Los Angeles Angels

Michael
Stefanic

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
MLB Best Bets, June 28: Yankees vs Athletics, Lucas Giolito Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat White Sox
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Debating Ohtani vs. Acuna Jr., 2023 NFL futures
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,