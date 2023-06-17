Skip navigation
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
Montana Semmel
MS
Montana
Semmel
Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report: Top closers for 2025, sleepers, outlooks for each MLB team
A look at each MLB’s bullpen situation going into the 2025 season.
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Montana Semmel
LAA
Relief Pitcher
Angels sign Montana Semmel to minor league deal
2025 fantasy baseball draft prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Fantasy baseball post-hype pitchers: Shane Baz and Gavin Williams could be ready to break out in 2025
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB offseason moves 2024-25: Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki, Garrett Crochet headline Top 25 Hot Stove transactions
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Red Sox reportedly sign Alex Bregman: Contract details, 2025 fantasy outlook, lineup fallout in Boston
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Report: Alex Bregman and Red Sox agree to 3-year, $120 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Padres bring in Nick Pivetta on four-year deal: Contract details, 2025 fantasy outlook
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
