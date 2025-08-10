Arizona Diamondbacks score in 1st inning for 6th game in row, longest MLB streak this season

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks scored in the first inning for the sixth game in a row Sunday, the longest such streak in the majors this season.

Adrian Del Castillo’s three-run homer, his first of the season, put the Diamondbacks up 3-0 against the Colorado Rockies.

Several teams this season had four-game streaks of scoring in the first inning. The Diamondbacks exceeded that Saturday night when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI single in the first of their 6-5 win over Colorado that ended on Gurriel’s RBI double in the ninth.

The homer by Del Castillo on Sunday also extended Arizona’s streak to seven games in a row of scoring multiple runs within the first three innings of a game. That matches NL East-leading Philadelphia for the longest in the majors this season.