Astros’ Ronel Blanco is set for season-ending Tommy John surgery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Orioles Willing to Try Anything, Run on the Rockies
GsDgy69WwAAOS5U.jpeg
Charlie Woods wins first AJGA invitational against loaded field that included top-ranked junior
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
Ben Casparius embraces the chaos of his integral role in the Dodgers’ bullpen

Top Clips

nbc_roto_harper_250528.jpg
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Orioles Willing to Try Anything, Run on the Rockies
GsDgy69WwAAOS5U.jpeg
Charlie Woods wins first AJGA invitational against loaded field that included top-ranked junior
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
Ben Casparius embraces the chaos of his integral role in the Dodgers’ bullpen

Top Clips

nbc_roto_harper_250528.jpg
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Astros’ Ronel Blanco is set for season-ending Tommy John surgery

  
Published May 28, 2025 01:33 PM

HOUSTON — Houston right-hander Ronel Blanco will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The team made the announcement after Blanco received a second opinion. He was placed on the injured list with inflammation in his throwing elbow, a few days after his last start on May 17.

“I know how hard he’s worked to get to this point and it stinks,” manager Joe Espada said. “So the goal is now to get him healthy, get him back at some point next season.”

Blanco is the second Astros starter to have to undergo Tommy John surgery after they announced on May 18 that right-hander Hayden Wesneski would need it.

Espada said it’s a trying time for his team, which also is without right-hander Spencer Arrighetti, who has been out since April after breaking his right thumb in a batting practice mishap. They also are missing right-handers Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier, who are both still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“It’s very, very hard,” Espada said. “We went through it last year. But as a team and as a leader of this team, I got to keep these guys focused on the goal ... and this news means we gotta pick each other up and we’ve gotta find someone else. Somebody will come up and step up and pick these innings up.”

The 31-year-old Blanco was 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in nine starts this season.