Athletics vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 15

It’s Thursday, August 15, and the Mets (62-58) conclude their series with the Oakland Athletics (57-70) at Citi Field in Flushing, NY.

The Mets took Game 3 of the series last night by the score of 9-1. Pete Alonso led the way with four hits and Francisco Lindor smacked his 100th HR in a Mets’ uniform.

The Mets remain 2 games behind the Braves in the race for the final Wild Card spot.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Athletics vs. Mets live today

● Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

● Time: 1:10PM EST

● Site: Citi Field

● City: Flushing, NY

● TV/Streaming: NBCSCA, SNY, MLBN

Game odds for Athletics vs. Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Mets +145, Athletics -175

● Spread : Mets -1.5 (+115), Athletics +1.5 (-140)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Athletics vs. Mets

● Pete Alonso was 1 for his last 16 before going 4-4 last night to help the Mets snap a 2-game losing streak. The Mets are 4-6 in their last 10. New York is now 31-30 at Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +23.

● The Athletics are 5-5 in their last 10. Oakland is 22-40 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is -72.

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics vs. Mets

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 15): Mitch Spence vs. Jose Quintana

○ Mets: Quintana (6-8, 4.10 ERA) has allowed 57 earned runs and 110 hits while striking out 102 over 125 innings

○ Athletics: Spence (7-8, 4.33 ERA) has allowed 51 earned runs and 108 hits while striking out 86 over 106 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Athletics on August 15, 2024

● In his last 5 starts at Citi Field, Jose Quintana has an ERA of 2.87

● The OVER has cashed in 3 straight games involving the Mets

● The Athletics have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 games

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Athletics vs. Mets game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Athletics vs. Mets game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Mets on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

