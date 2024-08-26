Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 26

It’s Monday, August 26, and the Boston Red Sox (67-62) open a series against the Toronto Blue Jays (63-68) at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays wrapped up a weekend series at home against the Angles with an 8-2 win. Alejandro Kirk went deep for the Jays and drove in 3 in the win.

The Sox, meanwhile, lost their 3rd straight to the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez was the hero as he was all weekend for Arizona going 4-4 with 3 RBIs on Sunday.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox live today

● Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: SportsNet, SportsNet+, TVA Sports, NESN, MLBN

Game odds for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Money Line : Blue Jays +135, Red Sox -160

● Spread : Blue Jays +1.5 (-150), Red Sox -1.5 (+125)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

● The Blue Jays are 6-4 in their last 10. Toronto is 29-35 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is -67.

● The clock is ticking on Boston’s season. The Sox dropped three straight over the weekend to Arizona. The Red Sox are 4-6 in their last 10. Boston is 29-35 at Fenway Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +13.

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 26): Jose Berrios vs. Nick Pivetta

○ Blue Jays: Berrios (12-9, 3.79 ERA) has allowed 66 earned runs and 138 hits while striking out 123 over 156.2 innings

○ Red Sox: Pivetta (5-8, 4.70 ERA) has allowed 55 earned runs and 95 hits while striking out 125 over 105.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays vs. Red Sox on August 26, 2024

● Jarren Duran is 4-11 in his career vs. Berrios including 2 HRs and 3 RBIs

● Vlad Guerrero Jr. has 3 HRs and 7 RBIs in 34 ABs vs. Pivetta

● Who’s Hot? Vlad Guerrero Jr. has 8 hits in his last 20 ABs (.400)

● Who’s Not! Connor Wong has just 2 hits in his last 18 ABs (.111)

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Blue Jays vs. Red Sox game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Toronto vs. Boston game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Red Sox on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Red Sox on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 9 runs

