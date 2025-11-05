Bo Bichette Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats

Coming off a strong bounceback season which culminated in the Blue Jays’ first trip to the World Series since 1993, two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette is hitting the open market this winter.

The Blue Jays extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a 14-year, $500 million contract earlier this year, but can they afford to keep their other homegrown star?

MLB Free Agent Rankings 2025-26: Kyle Tucker, Dylan Cease, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman headline Top 100 list Stars like Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, and Cody Bellinger join headliners Kyle Tucker, Dylan Cease, and Bo Bichette in a 2025–26 MLB free agent class loaded with impact bats and arms.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, rumors, and transactions as MLB’s Hot Stove gets underway!

Bichette in Review

Bichette was limited to 81 games in 2024 due to a calf strain and a fractured finger, and his production suffered along the way, as he hit just .225 with a .598 OPS. It would stand to reason that Bichette would bounce back with improved health, and that’s exactly what we saw this past season, as he rebounded with a .311 batting average to go along with 18 homers and 94 RBI across 139 games.

If it wasn’t for a left knee sprain on September 6, Bichette likely would have led the AL in hits in addition to surpassing 100 RBI for the second time in his career. Still, the 27-year-old was just one of seven qualified hitters to hit .300 while also posting the highest contact rate of his career.

Season Strikeout rate Contact rate 2024 19 percent 80.4 percent 2025 14.5 percent 83.1 percent Career average 19.4 percent 80.5 percent

Bichette is a .294 career hitter through 748 games. Only five players (min. 500 games played) have a higher batting average since Bichette made his MLB debut in 2019.

Then there’s the downside. While Bichette’s offense is a strength, his defense at shortstop will be a topic of conversation. He ranked last among shortstops in defensive runs saved (-12) in 2025 and also ranked near the bottom in the outs above average (OAA) metric. He’s also shown a steady decline in sprint speed, impacting his range, and he ranked in the 12th percentile in terms of bat speed in 2025. How could that impact him as he moves into his 30s?

Market Outlook

Bichette is the clear No. 1 shortstop option on the market. Full stop. That’s a good thing to be. However, most of the big-spending teams already have players firmly-entrenched at shortstop. Things could look different if the Yankees have run out of patience with Anthony Volpe or the Dodgers decide to make a play and move Mookie Betts back to the outfield. Both scenarios are possible, but just not likely as of today.

BO BICHETTE BELTS ONE TO DEEP CENTER 🤯@BLUEJAYS LEAD 3-0 IN GAME 7 pic.twitter.com/64ai0Udfyl — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

Of course, Bichette played second base when he returned for the World Series. It was his first time playing the position in the majors, but it also underscores the possibility of a position change in his future. That willingness would greatly expand his market this offseason.

Perhaps the best recent comp for Bichette’s situation is what the Giants did last season in signing Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract. Each player has different strengths, but Bichette is two years younger than Adames, so he’ll likely get eight or maybe nine years from someone. Corey Seager was close to the same age Bichette is now when he signed his 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers in November of 2021. Somewhere in the middle of those deals is where Bichette is likely to settle in.

Best Fits

Blue Jays: Home sweet home. There’s obviously appeal for both sides, as Bichette is a proven performer in Toronto and one of the key pieces of their lineup. He’s also stated plainly that he’d like to return, so a reunion is logical. If Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins decide to spread out the team’s spending, one alternative in free agency is Ha-Seong Kim, who just opted out of returning to the Braves. They could also look to the trade market or simply use Andrés Giménez there, which they did throughout the playoffs.

Bo Bichette on his future:



“I’ve said I want to be here from the beginning.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 2, 2025

Braves: Speaking of the Braves, Bichette would be a perfect fit at shortstop. Atlanta was last in the majors with a 59 wRC+ at the position in 2025. Nick Allen saw the bulk of the playing time and played fantastic defense, but that’s just not going to work. It would sting for Blue Jays fans if their former general manager Alex Anthopoulos was able to pry him away. Still, it’s not really the Braves’ style to sign big-ticket free agents. The franchise record guarantee for a free agent contract remains B.J. Upton’s five-year, $75.25M contract from November of 2012.

Tigers: As noted above, Gleyber Torres is a free agent, so the Tigers have a hole at second base and Bichette could certainly play shortstop for now, as Javier Báez and Trey Sweeney are the only internal options at the moment. Of course, the Tigers have prospect shortstop Kevin McGonigle on the way, but there’s questions about his future defensive home as well.

Angels: The Angels are a hot mess in more ways than one, but signing a good player in his prime can help shift the narrative somewhat. This would only happen if Bichette accepts a role at second base, as Zach Neto is already in the fold at shortstop. Still, Bichette and Neto would make for a fun middle-of-the-infield for the next few years. Fun fact: Bichette’s father, Dante Bichette, was originally drafted by the Angels and played his first three MLB seasons with the club before being traded to the Brewers for Dave Parker in 1991.

Contract Prediction

Given Bichette’s age — he’ll be 28 in March — look for him to secure a long contract. My guess is eight years, but he could get a ninth year if there’s enough interest. His knee injury from late in the season is not expected to require surgery, so that shouldn’t impact his market. The most likely scenario is that Bichette will eventually find his way back to the Blue Jays, which seems like the best fit for all parties after an emotional postseason run. Everyone should feel like they have a job to finish.

Blue Jays: Eight years, $224 million