 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Orioles vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 21
Tennis: Miami Open
Injured Alcaraz waits on wrist tests as the French Open clock ticks
Thomas Haugh
Thomas Haugh puts off NBA riches to remain at Florida and chase another national title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_titleraceV2_260421.jpg
PL RAW: Haaland scores winner in epic showdown
nbc_roto_draft_decision_260421.jpg
How high could tight end Sadiq be drafted?
nbc_roto_lakers_260421.jpg
Rockets-Lakers Game 2 will be ‘closely contested’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Orioles vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 21
Tennis: Miami Open
Injured Alcaraz waits on wrist tests as the French Open clock ticks
Thomas Haugh
Thomas Haugh puts off NBA riches to remain at Florida and chase another national title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_titleraceV2_260421.jpg
PL RAW: Haaland scores winner in epic showdown
nbc_roto_draft_decision_260421.jpg
How high could tight end Sadiq be drafted?
nbc_roto_lakers_260421.jpg
Rockets-Lakers Game 2 will be ‘closely contested’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hit by pitches twice vs. Nationals and leaves game

  
Published April 21, 2026 01:13 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. left the Atlanta Braves’ game against Washington in the sixth inning after Nationals starter Jake Irvin hit him with a pitch for a second time Monday night.

The Braves were trailing 2-0 when Irvin hit Acuña with a 92 mph fastball leading off the fourth. They were down 3-2 with no outs in the sixth when Irvin hit him with a 91 mph fastball.

The second pitch appeared to hit Acuña in the left hand, and he yelled in pain. The Braves said X-rays were negative and Acuña was day to day.

Acuña was in the on-deck circle when the sixth inning ended, but he didn’t come out for the bottom half. Eli White replaced him in right field.

Braves starter Bryce Elder hit Daylen Lile to start the bottom of the sixth, prompting umpires to issue warnings to both dugouts.