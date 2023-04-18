 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Brewers ace Corbin Burnes leaves game with apparent injury

  
Published April 18, 2023 06:38 AM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners

Apr 17, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE -- Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes left the game against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning with an apparent injury.

Burnes had just recorded the first out of the inning when Julio Rodriguez hit a long fly ball to center field that was caught by Owen Mitchell. Burnes turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned an athletic trainer and manager Craig Counsell and was removed from the game.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner appeared to be pointing at his chest as he spoke with Milwaukee’s staff.

Burnes pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. In his previous start he threw eight shutout innings against Arizona.