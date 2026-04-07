Brewers vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 7

After taking the series opener in a hard-fought 8–6 victory on Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers (8–2) look to continue their dominant start to the 2026 season tonight as they take the field at Fenway Park tonight for Game 2 of their three-game series against the struggling Boston Red Sox (2–8).

Tonight looks on paper to be a classic pitchers’ duel with the Brewers sending right-hander Jacob Misiorowski to the mound and the Red Sox summoning their ace, Garrett Crochet.

Last night, Christian Yelich led the Brewers with three hits and Garrett Mitchell drove in a pair as Milwaukee rallied late for their fifth win in their last six games. Willson Contreras picked up three hits for the Sox in the loss. Offense has been the issue to start the 2026 campaign for Boston but with the club scoring 12 runs over the past two games, the hope is the bats are waking up in Beantown.

The Brewers lead the National League’s Central Division by one game over Cincinnati and two over Pittsburgh while Boston sits in the cellar in the American League East already 5.5 games behind the first-place Yankees.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and the opener of this three-game series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Brewers vs. Red Sox

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Brewers.TV, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Brewers vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Brewers (+129), Red Sox (-149)

Spread: Brewers +1.5 (-171) / Red Sox -1.5 (+141)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Brewers vs. Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 7:

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski

Season Totals: 11.0 IP, 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 18K, 5 BB

Jacob Misiorowski Season Totals: 11.0 IP, 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 18K, 5 BB Red Sox: Garrett Crochet

Season Totals: 11.0 IP, 1-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15K, 2 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Brewers vs. Red Sox

Christian Yelich is hitting .375 for the season

is hitting .375 for the season Garrett Mitchell is 9-27 on the season (.333) but has struck out 13 times

is 9-27 on the season (.333) but has struck out 13 times Trevor Story is 2-22 (.091) in April

is 2-22 (.091) in April Roman Anthony is 6-18 (.333) in April

is 6-18 (.333) in April Prior to his 3 hits last night, Willson Contreras was 5-31 on the season

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Rea an 'interesting' fantasy SP with Horton out Eric Samulski shares why Cade Horton's forearm injury could be a "long-term" situation and examines what options fantasy managers have with the Cubs SP on the injured list.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Brewers vs. Red Sox

The Brewers are an MLB-best 8-2 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 2-8 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 7 times in the Brewers’ 10 games this season (7-3)

The OVER has cashed 6 times in Boston’s first 10 games (6-4)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Brewers vs. Red Sox

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Brewers and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 7.0.

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