Bryce Harper homers in first at-bat in return to Phillies’ lineup after missing five games

  
Published June 3, 2025 07:53 PM

TORONTO — With Bryce Harper back in the lineup, the Philadelphia Phillies got off to a booming start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Harper hit one of two Philadelphia home runs in a six-run first inning off right-hander Bowden Francis in Tuesday’s series opener in Toronto.

Harper was back in action after missing five games with a bruised right elbow.

The Phillies went 1-4 without Harper and fell out of first place in the NL East.

Harper followed a two-run home run by Trea Turner with a 394-foot blast, with both homers landing in Philadelphia’s right field bullpen.

It was Harper’s first at-bat since he was hit by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the first inning of a game last week. The home run was his ninth of the season.

Harper’s elbow, which underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2022 World Series, remains a sensitive area. In light of the injury, Harper wore a protective guard on his right elbow Tuesday.

Alec Bohm had shifted from third base to first base to replace Harper. Edmundo Sosa had taken over at third. Bohm was back at third base against the Blue Jays. He singled and scored in the first.