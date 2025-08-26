 Skip navigation
Cal Raleigh hits 50th homer, joining Mickey Mantle as switch-hitters to reach mark

  
Published August 26, 2025 12:26 AM
With Marcus Semien out for the season in a "brutal blow" for the Rangers, Eric Samulski says fantasy managers must lower 2026 expectations for the veteran before sharing who could emerge down the stretch in his absence.

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh hit his 50th homer on Monday night, extending his major league record for home runs by a catcher and entering some elite company.

Raleigh joined Mickey Mantle as the only switch-hitters to hit 50 homers in a season, and he became the eighth player in major league history to reach the half-century mark in August.

Batting from the right side, the Big Dumper sent a 3-2 fastball from San Diego’s JP Sears 419 feet into the second deck in left field.

He’s the second Mariners player to hit 50 homers in a season. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. hit 56 in 1997 and again in ’98.

Raleigh has three homers in the past two games. He hit Nos. 48 and 49 during Sunday’s 11-4 win over the Athletics. Salvador Perez had the previous record for homers by a catcher with 48 in 2021.