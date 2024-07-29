 Skip navigation
Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
Olympic men's golf power rankings: Could it be a U.S. sweep of podium?
Scottie Scheffler shares some details about what he does with all his trophies

Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
Olympic men’s golf power rankings: Could it be a U.S. sweep of podium?
Scottie Scheffler shares some details about what he does with all his trophies

Cardinals acquire RHP Erick Fedde and OF Tommy Pham as part of a 3-team trade

  
Published July 29, 2024 04:33 PM
Breakout candidates for second half of MLB season
July 18, 2024 03:15 PM
Eric Samulski focuses on MLB players that could have a breakout second half, including St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward and others.

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-hander Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham on Monday as part of a three-team trade that also moved hard-throwing reliever Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced by the teams.

St. Louis got Fedde and Pham from the lowly Chicago White Sox, who also sent Kopech to the Dodgers. The NL West leaders also acquired utilityman Tommy Edman from the Cardinals. The White Sox received infield prospects Miguel Vargas, Alexander Albertus and Jeral Perez from the Dodgers.

Fedde should provide a boost for the Cards’ rotation as they try to rally into a playoff spot after they missed the postseason last year.

The 31-year-old Fedde is 7-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts in a successful return to the majors. He finalized a $15 million, two-year deal with the White Sox in December after he pitched for the NC Dinos in South Korea in 2023.

Fedde was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2014 amateur draft. He is 28-37 with a 4.92 ERA in 123 big league games, including 109 starts.