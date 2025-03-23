Carlos Carrasco lands major league contract with Yankees following strong showing in spring training

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Singapore - Day One
Three LIV players punch Open tickets after Sergio Garcia’s misses short putt
STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G
Lindsey Vonn makes first podium of Alpine skiing comeback: ‘I proved everyone wrong’
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Opening-day starter Tanner Bibee signs five-year, $48 million contract with Cleveland Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5
nbc_golf_singaporeclassic_250323.jpg
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
oly_atw4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf Singapore - Day One
Three LIV players punch Open tickets after Sergio Garcia’s misses short putt
STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G
Lindsey Vonn makes first podium of Alpine skiing comeback: ‘I proved everyone wrong’
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
Opening-day starter Tanner Bibee signs five-year, $48 million contract with Cleveland Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_engita_250323.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 38, Italy 5
nbc_golf_singaporeclassic_250323.jpg
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
oly_atw4x400_indoorfinals_250323.jpg
USA wins women’s 4x400m relay in dominant fashion

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Carlos Carrasco lands major league contract with Yankees following strong showing in spring training

  
Published March 23, 2025 01:09 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — Carlos Carrasco’s impressive spring performance has earned the right-hander a major league contract with New York and a spot in the Yankees’ rotation.

The Yankees announced on Saturday they had signed Carrasco to a one-year contract.

Carrasco, 38, signed a minor league deal with the Yankees on Feb. 5 and could have opted out of the deal on Saturday. Instead, the right-hander’s 1.69 ERA in five spring training games, including four starts, earned him his new deal with New York.

He gets a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors, and can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses for starts: $150,000 each for 12, 14, 16 and 18, $250,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26, and $450,000 each for 28 and 30.

Carrasco was 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA in 21 starts for Cleveland last season. In 15 seasons, Carrasco has a 110-103 record and 4.14 ERA. He led the American League in wins in 2017, when he was 18-6 with Cleveland.

The Yankees moved right-hander Gerrit Cole to the 60-day injured list as he faces season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Another injury also created the opening for Carrasco. General manager Brian Cashman said right-hander Clarke Schmidt will open the season on the injured list. Schmidt is recovering from back stiffness and a sore right shoulder.

Also, the team reassigned right-handers Colten Brewer and Geoff Hartlieb, left-hander Rob Zastryzny, outfielder Ismael Munguia and infielder-outfielder Andrew Velazquez to minor league camp.