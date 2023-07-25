 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list

  
Published July 25, 2023 04:39 PM
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago White Sox reinstated third baseman Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned catcher Carlos Pérez to Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada was placed on the IL on June 15 with lower back inflammation. He played eight games in a rehab stint at Charlotte, batting .333 (10 for 30).

The 28-year-old Moncada is hitting .232 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 38 games with Chicago this year.

The White Sox opened a two-game series against the crosstown Cubs on Tuesday night.

The White Sox also announced that they had outrighted veteran reliever Bryan Shaw to Charlotte. The 35-year-old Shaw was designated for assignment on Saturday.